Terry Kay Carroll Martin
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Terry Kay Carroll Martin

December 31, 1946 - September 28, 2021

PEARISBURG, Va.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Heaven gained its most beautiful angel. Terry Kay Carroll Martin, born on December 31, 1946, was led into the arms of her Lord and Savior by so many loved ones who had passed before.

Terry Kay was an amazing lady of great faith who served faithfully in her church, Narrows First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed to scrapbook and loved our group of scrapbooking girls. She loved our Lord, her family and so many friends and neighbors.

Terry Kay is survived by the love of her life, Hobert M. "Rabbit" Martin of the home; her only child, her daughter and son-in-law, Jolanda "Jodi" and J.D. Cheeks; her only precious granddaughter, Iris Cheeks, that her "Tikki" will forever live on in her; her stepdaughter, Beth and Tim Williams of Salem, Va.; her sister, Beverly and Lee Simpkins of Radford, Va.; her brother, Michael S. Carroll Hollybrook, Va.; and her nieces and nephews, Ramsey S. and Anthony Woods of Radford, Va., Ryan Simpkins of Dublin, Va., Shaun Carroll of Hollybrook, Va., Casey and Cora Elliot of Pearisburg, Va., and Sarah Bostock of Pa. She was also blessed with several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; her special cousin, Dreama McGinley Whittaker; her daughters by love, Melinda Bowles Tabor and Julia Meadows Scott; and special friend, Connie Waldron.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Narrows First United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Armstrong and Pastor Shahn Wilburn officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time, 11:30 a.m.

Terry Kay "Tikki" will forever live in our hearts. Terry Kay's family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Narrows First United Methodist Church
VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Narrows First United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To my friends Mike Carroll and Jodi Cheeks-I am so sorry for your loss. It is so comforting to know that she knew Christ as her Savior. Our prayers go up for you and all of the family hurting from this loss. May the Holy Spirit comfort and sustain you in the coming days. Cox Family Jack, Elaine, Miranda, and Brian
Douglas (Jack) Cox
Friend
October 6, 2021
Oh Terry, I am going to miss you so, the last time I saw you, you ask if I was keeping straight, we laughed, and I said you bet I am, you said good, But God needed you home, know that I am praying for your family, and the thousand of us, who miss you as much as they do, you were a bright light in a dark room.
Pamela Wilburn-Dunn
Friend
September 30, 2021
Praying for you and your family, Jodi
Cathy Woodyard Archie
Friend
September 29, 2021
What a precious soul an amazing woman she is an angel now Bless her family with Gods love & comfort
Sarah Collier
Friend
September 29, 2021
TERRY KAY WAS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LADY ALWAYS SMILING AND SO KIND RABBIT IM SO SORRY YOU HAVE LOST YOUR SWEETHEART I KNOW YOU AND SHE BOTH WERE SO BLESSED AND HAPPY TO HAVE ONE ANOTHER IM SORRY YOU DIDNT HAVE LONGER TO BE TOGETHER HERE ON THIS EARTH BUT WE KNOW A NEW HALLELUJAH TIME IS COMING NEVER TO BE PARTED AGAIN IM PRAYING GOD GIVES YOU PEACE THAT ONLY HE CAN GIVE YOU IM PRAYING FOR YOU
GERALDINE SHAVER
Friend
September 29, 2021
I’m praying for you and your family at this sad time. Terri was a wonderful lady very special to anyone that knew her. Sweet smile always and her kindness. She will always be remembered.
Keith & Lisa Ferrell
Friend
September 29, 2021
This is such a terible loss. Terry Kay was the sweetest lady, and always had sweet loving things to say to everyone she met, and like family!
Mom (Betty Ratcliffe) and I are so very sad.
Prayers for the family, heartfelt love to you all. May you all find peace knowing she is with our Heavenly Father.
Rose stump
Friend
September 29, 2021
