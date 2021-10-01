Terry Kay Carroll Martin
December 31, 1946 - September 28, 2021
PEARISBURG, Va.
On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Heaven gained its most beautiful angel. Terry Kay Carroll Martin, born on December 31, 1946, was led into the arms of her Lord and Savior by so many loved ones who had passed before.
Terry Kay was an amazing lady of great faith who served faithfully in her church, Narrows First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed to scrapbook and loved our group of scrapbooking girls. She loved our Lord, her family and so many friends and neighbors.
Terry Kay is survived by the love of her life, Hobert M. "Rabbit" Martin of the home; her only child, her daughter and son-in-law, Jolanda "Jodi" and J.D. Cheeks; her only precious granddaughter, Iris Cheeks, that her "Tikki" will forever live on in her; her stepdaughter, Beth and Tim Williams of Salem, Va.; her sister, Beverly and Lee Simpkins of Radford, Va.; her brother, Michael S. Carroll Hollybrook, Va.; and her nieces and nephews, Ramsey S. and Anthony Woods of Radford, Va., Ryan Simpkins of Dublin, Va., Shaun Carroll of Hollybrook, Va., Casey and Cora Elliot of Pearisburg, Va., and Sarah Bostock of Pa. She was also blessed with several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; her special cousin, Dreama McGinley Whittaker; her daughters by love, Melinda Bowles Tabor and Julia Meadows Scott; and special friend, Connie Waldron.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Narrows First United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Armstrong and Pastor Shahn Wilburn officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time, 11:30 a.m.
Terry Kay "Tikki" will forever live in our hearts. Terry Kay's family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.