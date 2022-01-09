Thedora Waddell Hodges
October 20, 1925 - January 4, 2022
Thedora W. Hodges, 96, died peacefully at home in Roanoke, Va., on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with family members attending her. Born in Keysville, Va., on October 20, 1925, she was the daughter of Frank and Gracie Waddell, who later moved to Roanoke, and the sister of the late Frank Waddell Jr. of Lewisburg, W.Va.
She graduated from William Byrd High School in Vinton, Va., and attended Berea College in Kentucky before marrying Russell Hodges in 1945, living in California, South Carolina, and Missouri, before settling in Virginia to raise their four children.
All four children survive their mother, Bert Hodges of Ipswich, Mass., Sharon Harrison of Grapevine, Texas, Daniel Hodges of Roanoke, and Valerie Bean of Roanoke. In addition to her children, she had six grandchildren, Nathanael, Joel, Alexandra, Joshua, Lee, and Ashley; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Jonathan, Katherine, Benjamin, Joshua, Isaiah, and Gabriel.
She worked for many years as the manager for her husband's construction business, and in her later years as a secretary at her home church, Grace Church of Roanoke. Deeply committed to her Christian faith, she was active over many decades in the work of the church, especially in supporting missionary efforts in other countries. She also worked for several years teaching Child Evangelism classes.
She loved engaging in conversation with her family, friends, and colleagues, and was a thoughtful and serious partner in all the tasks in which she participated. Frequently, she hosted visiting missionaries who lived and worked in other countries, which always added a touch of excitement to the ordinary routines of household life. Many of these visitors became lifelong friends.
Family members also benefitted from her care and concern in their final years, especially her beloved husband during his decline with Parkinson's disease. Blessed with a sharp mind and a gracious heart, even in her final days, she enjoyed quiet conversations with her family who cared for her, and her friends who visited to honor and thank her. Her family and friends mourn her loss but are grateful to God for a life well-lived.
A memorial service will be held at the church later this Spring when circumstances are more suitable for a safe gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be made to Grace Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.