Thelma Elizabeth "Beth" Pollard Buechner



April 16, 1952 - March 1, 2021



Thelma Elizabeth "Beth" Pollard Buechner of Washington, D.C. passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Buechner; her parents, Timothy and Louise Pollard of Galax, Virginia; and her stepson, Mike Buechner.



She is survived by her two sisters, Mrs. Allison Pollard Bertrand and Mrs. Mary Pollard Leventhal, her nieces and nephews and their spouses, and her grand nieces and grand nephews.



Born on April 16, 1952, Beth was a graduate of Galax High School, and of the class of 1974 of Salem College in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she majored in history. She attended paralegal school in Atlanta, Ga. in 1974, and worked at Mays and Valentine LLP (now Troutman Saunders LLP) in Richmond, Va. She moved to Washington, D.C. in 1978 and worked at the National Bank of Washington in estate management until 1990.



She was subsequently a long-time employee of the non-profit organization, Paralyzed Veterans of America, assisting paralyzed military veterans, working with donors and donated assets.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel. Inurnment will follow in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of wreaths, the family respectfully request donations be made to the Salem College, 601 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, in Beth's memory.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.