Thelma Mary Frances Flowers CroniseNovember 29, 1925 - March 15, 2021Thelma Mary Frances Flowers Cronise, age 95, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Kissito Post-Acute-The Brian Center Alleghany following a brief illness.A celebration of Thelma's life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 20, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Charles Miller and Thelma's nephew, Lee Cronise officiating. Burial will be at Wheatland Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday one hour prior to the service. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19 and social distancing, the service will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Thelma-Cronise Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com Rader Funeral HomeDaleville, Virginia 540-992-1212