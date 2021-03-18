Menu
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Thelma Mary Frances Flowers Cronise, age 95, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Kissito Post-Acute-The Brian Center Alleghany following a brief illness.

A celebration of Thelma's life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 20, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Charles Miller and Thelma's nephew, Lee Cronise officiating. Burial will be at Wheatland Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday one hour prior to the service. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19 and social distancing, the service will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Thelma-Cronise.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Rader Funeral Home

Daleville, Virginia 540-992-1212

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 18, 2021.
