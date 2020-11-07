LOYD
Thelma G.
June 23, 1928
November 4, 2020
Thelma G. Loyd, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
She was born on June 23, 1928, daughter of the late Ernest L. and Bessie Godsey Loyd and also preceded in death by her brother, Ernest L. Loyd Jr.
Thelma was a 1947 graduate of Jefferson High School. She retired from Eli Lilly & Company and Hollins University. She was an active member of Melrose Baptist Church, the Beth Callaway Circle, and the Joy Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her niece, Dolores L. Corkill; "grandson," Trevor Adams; special family friends, Emma Harrison and Alexis Meadows; and numerous friends and church family.
Special thanks to Donna and Wanda at Pheasant Ridge Assisted Living and to Heartland Hospice.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Fair View Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Hetherington officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Melrose Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.