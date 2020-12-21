Thelma McMahan HypesDecember 19, 2020Thelma McMahan Hypes "Yang", age 89, of Christiansburg passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. She will be in heaven with her beloved husband "Ed" throughout eternity.She is survived by her son, Barry and Carole Hypes; and daughter, Sharon Hypes. Her children were the pride and joy of her life. She is also survived by sister, Dianne Dove; brother-in-law, Billy Hypes; special nephew, David and husband, Drew. She had lots of very special friends while at English Meadows. They were so special to her.The family would like to give special thanks to Kindred Hospice and the wonderful staff at Montgomery Regional ICU.Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg.Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.