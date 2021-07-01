Menu
Thelma Newbill
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Thelma Newbill

June 25, 1935 - June 24, 2021

Mrs. Thelma Gae Newbill of Penhook, Va., gained her Heavenly wings on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Mount, Va.

She was born on June 25, 1935, in Pittsylvania County to the late Floyd and Laura Bell Tuner Tolliver.

She was married to the late Mack Stewart (Duppie) Newbill, who preceded her in death.

A public viewing for Ms. Newbill will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. She will be funeralized on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Penhook, Va. Pastor Rodney Newbill, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery, Penhook, Va. Mask are required, and social distancing will be observed during the viewing and funeral.

The Newbill family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Jul
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
1571 Morgans Fork Road, Penhook, VA
Jul
3
Interment
Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
19655 Snow Creek Road, Penhook, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
