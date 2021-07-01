Thelma NewbillJune 25, 1935 - June 24, 2021Mrs. Thelma Gae Newbill of Penhook, Va., gained her Heavenly wings on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Mount, Va.She was born on June 25, 1935, in Pittsylvania County to the late Floyd and Laura Bell Tuner Tolliver.She was married to the late Mack Stewart (Duppie) Newbill, who preceded her in death.A public viewing for Ms. Newbill will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. She will be funeralized on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Penhook, Va. Pastor Rodney Newbill, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery, Penhook, Va. Mask are required, and social distancing will be observed during the viewing and funeral.The Newbill family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home.