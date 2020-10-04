Menu
Thelma Nichols Thompson
Thompson

Thelma Nichols

Thelma Nichols Thompson was promoted to Heaven after an extended illness. She was born on April 20, 1937, in Franklin County, Va., and for a number of years lived in Hopewell.

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Ron E. Thompson; three children, Kimberly Nokleby of St. Petersburg, Fla., Evangeline "Angie" Hales (Douglas) of Lynchburg, Va., and Melody Archer (Kent) of Limestone, Tenn.; six grandchildren; brothers, Wendell Nichols (Shelvia) of Wakefield, Va., Maurice Nichols (Dolores) of Albemarle, N.C., and Timothy Nichols of Angier, N.C.; one sister, Carolyn Walker (Jerry) of Raleigh, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Linford and Sarah Nichols of Hopewell, Va.; and a sister, Barbara Piner of Hopewell, Va.

Funeral services will be live-streamed on our YouTube channel at dillowtaylor.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821. www.dillow-taylor.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
