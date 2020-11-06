Steber
Thelma Virginia Clark Richards
November 3, 2020
Thelma Virginia Clark Richards Steber, 94, of Boones Mill, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, somewhere she has wanted to be for a while. There has to be a great party going on up in Heaven with everyone! Thelma loved the Lord with all her being and you could tell by the way she lived her life that she did.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Sallie Clark; husbands, Cleveland Richards and Elwood (Bob) Steber; her son, Danny Richards; five brothers and two sisters.
Surviving her are her daughter-in-law, Sue Richards; daughters, Wanda Jackson (Jack) and Priscilla Agee (Mike); sisters, Bernice Hurst (Ray) and Gracie Mullins; grandchildren, Daniel Richards (Tammy), Tony Richards (Pam), Michael Richards (Stephanie), Christy Bennett (Robin) and Angela Morris (Joe); 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Thelma's family would like to especially thank her nephew, Carlton Clark and wife Denise and family for all their special care and love over the years, and a very special niece Sianna Hurst who she loved with all her heart and who returned that love.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lighthouse Church of the Brethren, 7780 Willow Branch Road, Boones Mill, Va. 24065 or Clearbrook Fire and Rescue, 1256 Brucetown Rd, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
A celebration of Thelma's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke with Pastor Anne Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. All social distancing and face covering mandates will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 6, 2020.