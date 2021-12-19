Ted was one of the finest men that I've ever known. I was blessed to have been a neighbor many years ago when my children were babies. The Dishons welcomed us not only to the neighborhood but as adopted members of their family. I think that we made a groove on the pavement on Harris St. between our homes.



I'll always remember Ted's love of family, sense of humor, good food, and willingness to help others. He was quite the handyman and could play a mean game of Rook.



May, Terry, Sonya, and Shelia, my heart is heavy for your loss. You will be in my prayers as you celebrate a life well lived.



I love you.





Lynn Arnold Friend December 9, 2021