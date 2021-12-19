Theodore "Ted" James Dishon
April 12, 1936 - December 7, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Theodore "Ted" Dishon, of Dublin, announce his passing on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the age of 85 years.
Ted will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, May; children, Leon (Carol), Terry, Sonya (Dennis) and Shelia (Mark); four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.
Ted was predeceased by his parents, Thefford and Freda; sibling, Christaline; and granddaughter, Erin.
Everyone Ted came in contact with will remember him as a hardworking, determined, proud individual adept at many different kinds of work. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
At the family's request, no service will be held. Memorial Donations in Ted's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at http://act.alz.org/site/Donation
.
The Dishon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.