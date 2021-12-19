Menu
Theodore James "Ted" Dishon
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Theodore "Ted" James Dishon

April 12, 1936 - December 7, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Theodore "Ted" Dishon, of Dublin, announce his passing on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the age of 85 years.

Ted will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, May; children, Leon (Carol), Terry, Sonya (Dennis) and Shelia (Mark); four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.

Ted was predeceased by his parents, Thefford and Freda; sibling, Christaline; and granddaughter, Erin.

Everyone Ted came in contact with will remember him as a hardworking, determined, proud individual adept at many different kinds of work. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

At the family's request, no service will be held. Memorial Donations in Ted's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/site/Donation.

The Dishon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Sonya Voorheis
December 11, 2021
I was blessed to have Ted and May as my mother and father in law. They welcomed me into their family even though I was the "Yankee" marrying their daughter.
I will cherish the memories of us working in his garage,our trips to Carlisle,the times he helped us move,the times we worked on his parents farm and his laughter when he got something over me. You are free to ride your motorcycle again.
December 10, 2021
Sorry to hear about Ted. Your family is in my prayers.
December 10, 2021
So sorry for your family's loss
December 9, 2021
December 9, 2021
Condolences and prayers for you all.
December 9, 2021
Ted was one of the finest men that I've ever known. I was blessed to have been a neighbor many years ago when my children were babies. The Dishons welcomed us not only to the neighborhood but as adopted members of their family. I think that we made a groove on the pavement on Harris St. between our homes.

I'll always remember Ted's love of family, sense of humor, good food, and willingness to help others. He was quite the handyman and could play a mean game of Rook.

May, Terry, Sonya, and Shelia, my heart is heavy for your loss. You will be in my prayers as you celebrate a life well lived.

I love you.

December 9, 2021
IM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.chris and Ruth Bonds Smith. I KNOW YOUR MOM AND DADDY WILL BE AT THE DOOR WAITING
December 9, 2021
Papow and Great Granddaddy
Denny and Sonya Voorheis
Birthday party
Love you and will miss you dad.
December 8, 2021
December 8, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers. [email protected]
December 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss
December 8, 2021
