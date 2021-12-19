Dr. Theodore Jackson Viars
December 26, 1933 - December 13, 2021
Dr. Viars, Ted, Dad, passed from us early in the morning, on Monday, December 13, 2021.
Dad was born on December 26, 1933, in Radford, Va., son of Robert and Louise Viars. His family also included his brother, Ed Viars, and sisters, Norma Jean Perdue and Francis Simpson.
Dad graduated from Radford High School in 1952 where he was accomplished in both sports and academics, both of which would remain passions throughout his life. Dad earned a football scholarship to The University of Virginia, and also played varsity baseball at Virginia. Dad earned Dean's list honors at UVa, was a member of the Student Council, the Varsity Club, President of the Lambi Pi political party, and a member of the SAE fraternity. He also became a diehard, eternally optimistic Wahoo fan, through and through.
Dad's tenure at UVa led to a passion and career in education. Dad started his academic career at Pulaski High School from 1956 – 1960, where he was a teacher and then assistant principal. Dad then moved to Clifton Forge, where he was principal from 1960 – 1963. Dad then moved the family to Salem, to become the first principal of Glenvar High School. Dad was at Glenvar from 1965 – 1968, and rarely did a day go by later in his life when a former Glenvar student did not recognize him around town and tell him how much they appreciated his leadership and integrity.
During this time Dad also earned his Master's degree from Virginia Polytechnical Institution. Dad moved on from Glenvar to be the Director of Instruction for the Roanoke County school system, from 1968 – 1970. Dad subsequently earned his Doctorate degree from Va. Tech, and moved on to become the Assistant Superintendent, and then Deputy Superintendent for Instruction, of Roanoke County Schools, from 1970 – 1990. Dad retired from Roanoke County Schools in 1990, and was an Associate Professor of Education at Hollins College from 1991 until 1994.
Dad had many passions and guiding principles in his life, and incredible discipline to adhere to them. The top five priorities in his life were Family, Education, Faith, Country, and Respect. His love and dedication to his family was unmatched, to Johnsey, his loving wife of 66 years, his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. Dad truly believed that education was a great advantage and equalizer in life, that education provided invaluable opportunity to succeed at whatever one chose to do. Dad was deeply spiritual and was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church for over 57 years. Dad loved his country, what it stood for, what opportunities it gave, and he was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp Reserves for many years. And Dad truly respected all people, believing in the inherent worth and dignity of each and every person.
In one's life, if fortunate and diligent, you will have the opportunity to know many good people. Ted Viars was one of the best. His family could never have had a better husband, a better father, grandfather, great-grandfather, or a better friend. Rest easy Dad; you live on in our hearts, our souls, and, in your wisdom and leadership, how you taught us to act. Go Hoos!
Dr. Viars was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Viars.
Dr. Viars is survived by his devoted wife, Johnsey; children, Kelly Viars Coudriet (Greg), Ted Viars II (Tracey), and Martin Viars (Sherry); grandchildren, Jackson Bradley, Kelsey Legra, Kayleigh Cox, Teddy III, Max, and Brock Viars; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Roman Legra; and family friend, Henry "Brad" Bradley.
Dad was never one to draw attention to himself, and per his request there will be no public service for him. We greatly appreciate all of the love and support that has come our way in honor of Dad and ask that if you truly feel inclined, in lieu of flowers or other to the family, please consider a charitable donation to Central United Methodist Church, Salem, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.