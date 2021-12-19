Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Theodore Jackson Viars
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Dr. Theodore Jackson Viars

December 26, 1933 - December 13, 2021

Dr. Viars, Ted, Dad, passed from us early in the morning, on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Dad was born on December 26, 1933, in Radford, Va., son of Robert and Louise Viars. His family also included his brother, Ed Viars, and sisters, Norma Jean Perdue and Francis Simpson.

Dad graduated from Radford High School in 1952 where he was accomplished in both sports and academics, both of which would remain passions throughout his life. Dad earned a football scholarship to The University of Virginia, and also played varsity baseball at Virginia. Dad earned Dean's list honors at UVa, was a member of the Student Council, the Varsity Club, President of the Lambi Pi political party, and a member of the SAE fraternity. He also became a diehard, eternally optimistic Wahoo fan, through and through.

Dad's tenure at UVa led to a passion and career in education. Dad started his academic career at Pulaski High School from 1956 – 1960, where he was a teacher and then assistant principal. Dad then moved to Clifton Forge, where he was principal from 1960 – 1963. Dad then moved the family to Salem, to become the first principal of Glenvar High School. Dad was at Glenvar from 1965 – 1968, and rarely did a day go by later in his life when a former Glenvar student did not recognize him around town and tell him how much they appreciated his leadership and integrity.

During this time Dad also earned his Master's degree from Virginia Polytechnical Institution. Dad moved on from Glenvar to be the Director of Instruction for the Roanoke County school system, from 1968 – 1970. Dad subsequently earned his Doctorate degree from Va. Tech, and moved on to become the Assistant Superintendent, and then Deputy Superintendent for Instruction, of Roanoke County Schools, from 1970 – 1990. Dad retired from Roanoke County Schools in 1990, and was an Associate Professor of Education at Hollins College from 1991 until 1994.

Dad had many passions and guiding principles in his life, and incredible discipline to adhere to them. The top five priorities in his life were Family, Education, Faith, Country, and Respect. His love and dedication to his family was unmatched, to Johnsey, his loving wife of 66 years, his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. Dad truly believed that education was a great advantage and equalizer in life, that education provided invaluable opportunity to succeed at whatever one chose to do. Dad was deeply spiritual and was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church for over 57 years. Dad loved his country, what it stood for, what opportunities it gave, and he was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp Reserves for many years. And Dad truly respected all people, believing in the inherent worth and dignity of each and every person.

In one's life, if fortunate and diligent, you will have the opportunity to know many good people. Ted Viars was one of the best. His family could never have had a better husband, a better father, grandfather, great-grandfather, or a better friend. Rest easy Dad; you live on in our hearts, our souls, and, in your wisdom and leadership, how you taught us to act. Go Hoos!

Dr. Viars was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Viars.

Dr. Viars is survived by his devoted wife, Johnsey; children, Kelly Viars Coudriet (Greg), Ted Viars II (Tracey), and Martin Viars (Sherry); grandchildren, Jackson Bradley, Kelsey Legra, Kayleigh Cox, Teddy III, Max, and Brock Viars; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Roman Legra; and family friend, Henry "Brad" Bradley.

Dad was never one to draw attention to himself, and per his request there will be no public service for him. We greatly appreciate all of the love and support that has come our way in honor of Dad and ask that if you truly feel inclined, in lieu of flowers or other to the family, please consider a charitable donation to Central United Methodist Church, Salem, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dr. Viars was a very kind man who gave his best for the Roanoke County School system. He had a wonderful smile he always gave you when you were in his office. I will always remember how he wanted what was best for our school system. It was a real pleasure to know such a fine man. Sincerely, Jean Holbrook Harding
Jean Holbrook Harding
Work
January 4, 2022
I recently heard the song "Jesus Needs A Few Good Men" He took one of the best to be with Him! I know you have so many good and happy memories of your husband and father and pray they will help ease the grief you are feeling today and, in the days, to come. Love and sincere sympathy.
Kathleen Rushing
December 23, 2021
Recently heard the song "Jesus Needs A Few Good Men" He took one of the BEST to be with Him! You have so many good and happy memories and pray those memories will ease the grief you are feeling today and, in the days, to come. Love, prayers and sincere sympathy
Kathleen Rushing
December 23, 2021
I am deeply saddened to read of Dr. Viars passing. During my 40 year career in education, I can honestly say he was truly one of my favorite and most respected "bosses." He was everything mentioned in this wonderful tribute and then some. The world needed more good, decent men like him to live in peace and harmony. Much love to his family. May he Rest In Peace. Love Diana Bliss
Diana Bliss (Athey)
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results