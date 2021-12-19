I am deeply saddened to read of Dr. Viars passing. During my 40 year career in education, I can honestly say he was truly one of my favorite and most respected "bosses." He was everything mentioned in this wonderful tribute and then some. The world needed more good, decent men like him to live in peace and harmony. Much love to his family. May he Rest In Peace. Love Diana Bliss

Diana Bliss (Athey) December 19, 2021