Theresa Verna Carroll
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 21 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road
Theresa Verna Carroll

July 13, 1941 - April 10, 2022

Theresa Verna Carroll, 80, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Carroll Jr.

Theresa is survived by her son, Jimmy (Susan) Carroll; daughter, Melonie Carroll; grandchildren, Ben Carroll, Scott Carroll, and Jordan Delp; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Rhett Carroll, Reagan and Lucille Carroll, and Kaleb Crosier; and numerous other family members.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:15 p.m. with Chaplain Steve Shackelford officiating.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24109
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road
5160 Peters Creek, Roanoke, VA
Apr
21
Service
6:15p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road
5160 Peters Creek, Roanoke, VA
