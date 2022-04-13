Theresa Verna Carroll



July 13, 1941 - April 10, 2022



Theresa Verna Carroll, 80, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Carroll Jr.



Theresa is survived by her son, Jimmy (Susan) Carroll; daughter, Melonie Carroll; grandchildren, Ben Carroll, Scott Carroll, and Jordan Delp; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Rhett Carroll, Reagan and Lucille Carroll, and Kaleb Crosier; and numerous other family members.



The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:15 p.m. with Chaplain Steve Shackelford officiating.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24109



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.