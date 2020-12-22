Thomas Leamon BoydMay 29, 1943 - December 20, 2020Thomas Leamon Boyd, age 77, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home in Ferrum, Va. He was born on May 29, 1943 to the late George Leamon Boyd and Ally Gay Shively Boyd. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Ronald Lee Boyd and sister, Pansy Lovelene Midkiff, as well as his faithful canine companions, Bow Wow and Cookie.Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Malindy Peters Boyd. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his two children, Regina Goodson of Riner, Va. and Rance Boyd (Teresa) of Ferrum, Va.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his loyal Sheltie, Cookie Two.Thomas made life-long friends who shared his sense of humor and his interest in NASCAR. He was very mischievous, often playing practical jokes on his family and friends. He enjoyed reminiscing and sharing humorous stories from his past. Among other things, he loved his Shetland Sheepdogs, Liberty bib overalls, old westerns and antique cars. Most of all, he loved the Lord. Thomas was blessed to spend his final months at home due to the devoted care of his strong and loving wife.Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in the Boyd Family Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.