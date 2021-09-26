Thomas Raymond Brogan
September 30, 1942 - September 15, 2021
Thomas Raymond Brogan, 78, of Daleville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born in September of 1942 in Roanoke, Va., he was the son of Roy Albert Brogan and Rosine Jones Brogan (Catron). He was predeceased by his older brother, Alan, and sister-in-law, Delores Brogan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Holloway Brogan; his sisters, Linda Brogan Wright (David) and Diane V. Brogan (David); his niece, Jennifer Plunkett; and his nephews, Michael Brogan, Brad Wright, Rusty King, and Michael King.
Tommy attended William Fleming High School and was a graduate of Roanoke College where he received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration and was a graduate of Lynchburg College where he received his MBA.
He was a 38-year employee of the General Electric Corporation, primarily serving at the firm's Salem, Va. plant and with a brief stint at the firm's Charlottesville, Va. business. Upon his retirement, Tommy continued work with GE in the role of Consultant for the firm's business in Puerto Rico. Those with whom he worked described Tommy's many contributions to the success of the business and noted his keen sense of integrity and precision in all that he tackled. In his role of Financial Analyst, he was known for his "glass half full" approach to business and to life; likewise, he was known as a natural leader who enjoyed bringing a good sense of humor to business and who greatly enjoyed witnessing the success of those around him. Despite all of his successes in life, Tommy never forgot, and often talked about, his first job as a young boy managing his paper carrier route; it was there that he believed he learned the life-long attribute of hard work.
Tommy served in the military as a Sargent in the Army National Guard. He was stationed in Fort Ord, Calif., and received his Honorable Discharge from the Army.
In his personal life, Tommy enjoyed nothing more than the many beach trips taken with Wanda, the love of his life. Golf was a lifetime passion, and he was proud of his two holes-in-one; he especially enjoyed rounds played with his brother, Alan, and his most-cherished friend Alan "Bull" Zeiglar. He particularly enjoyed thinking of ideas to distract Bull on the first tee so that he might gain extra advantage on the day's bets! But, in his own words, Tommy always felt that "the 19th hole was his best round."
Services honoring Tommy's life will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel in Roanoke. Visitation will take place at 2 p.m. with funeral services following at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request that any memorials be made to the League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.