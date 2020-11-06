Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Claude Kearney Jr.
Kearney Jr.

Thomas Claude

November 5, 2020

Thomas Claude Kearney Jr., age 84, of Boones Mill, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Kearney Sr. and Ruby Kearney; wife, Barbara Kearney; son, Raymond Lee Kearney; and brother, Bud Kearney.

He is survived by his grandson, Stephen Gutowski; granddaughter, Taylor Meeks; daughter, Avis Lynn Lucas; and son, John Kearney.

Mr. Kearney was a United States Air Force veteran, and retired from Benjamin Moore Paints. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman.

Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will take place in Flagler Memorial Park, Miami, Fla. at a later date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Funeral services provided by:
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.