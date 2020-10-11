HUFFMAN
Thomas Clyde
October 22, 1932
October 6, 2020
Thomas Clyde "Tom" Huffman of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 of Coronavirus, just 16 days before he planned to celebrate his 88th birthday. Born in Indiana, Pennsylvania in 1932 to Louella Marguerite Grosse Huffman and Clyde Edward Huffman, Tom was the oldest of seven children.
Tom had a huge heart and a generous spirit. His steadfast faith was evident in his actions and his caring nature. He always maintained a positive, outgoing demeanor. When facing difficult challenges, Tom always encouraged friends to "keep looking up!"
All his life, Tom used his time and talents to help others, offer support, and pitch in when needed. He was a natural teacher, leader, and trusted friend. Many people throughout his life grew to depend on his caring spirit and sound advice. But he was not just an advisor; he practiced what he preached. His mantra was, "if it is within your power to help someone, do it."
Tom was a hard worker and a loving, dedicated family man. To support his family, he worked with his hands; he was a true craftsman.
His exceptional carpentry skills are evidenced in numerous homes, churches, and buildings throughout the country. A handyman to the highest degree, he readily offered help to family and friends when they needed to "call maintenance" for a home repair project. He loved cars and was a proficient auto mechanic. Tom, like others of his generation of 'shade tree mechanics,' kept family vehicles running for decades. In his later years, he took pride that his son's continued an interest in vehicles.
Mr. Huffman is survived by his wife, Virginia Huffman of Troutville, Virginia. He is also survived by three sons, Stephen Huffman of Weatherford, Texas, Daniel Huffman and wife, Patricia, of Hardy, Virginia, and John Huffman of Weatherford, Texas; and one daughter, Catherine Huffman Morris and husband, Charles, of Aledo, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Lois Marie Erwin Huffman (1991), and by his third child, Mark Huffman (2018) of Yantis, Texas.
Tom was a proud "Grandpa" to John Huffman Jr., Kristen Harmonson, Sarah Glass, and Cody Huffman, and he delighted in great-grandchildren, Jonathan Huffman, Brett Huffman, Eryn Huffman, Mason Glass, and Bailey Glass.
Tom loved his family, enjoying his relationship with many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He stayed close to his many siblings, who knew him as "Bud," they include Ronald Huffman, Edward Huffman, James Huffman (deceased), Jeanette Erwin, Marjorie Letso, and Joyce McCoy.
Mr. Huffman served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War. He was a proud veteran and loved his country.
His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and dedicated staff for the exceptional treatment Mr. Huffman received at Salem VA Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.
Tom's strength, humor, and loving heart will be greatly missed by his family, church family, and friends. Though his absence leaves an empty space in our lives, we will all strive to "keep looking up."
A private military family graveside service will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Flowers may be sent to Oakey's East Chapel, 5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
