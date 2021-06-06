Thomas Reed "Tommy" Craddock



April 30, 1952 - June 3, 2021



Thomas Reed (Tommy) Craddock, 69, of Roanoke passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Jackie Craddock.



Tommy was a 1970 graduate of Northside High School, served 8 years in the National Guard, and was a member of St. Phillip Lutheran Church. He retired after 38 years in dental sales. He had many interests and hobbies including, old cars, hunting, and fishing at the Outer Banks and Smith Mountain Lake and coaching youth sports teams. His children remember him as their greatest fan. He never missed one of their sports events, and they always knew where he was in the stands.



Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Cynthia Scott Craddock; son, Travis Reed Craddock and girlfriend, Laura Robbins; daughter, Katrina Rose (James) Koiner; granddaughters, Brooke Craddock and Annaelise Koiner; sister, Jennifer (Joe) McMillan; nephew, Tyler McMillan and fiancee', Kayla Hamlin; special cousin, Robert Craddock; and his special friends from Patterson Dental, Teresa, Benny, Pete and Charlie.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the League for Animal Protection 603 Poor Farm Road Fincastle, VA 24090.



A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 with Pastor Chuck Miller presiding at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.