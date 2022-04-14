Thomas "Jack" Jackson Dickenson
Thomas "Jack" Jackson Dickenson, 90, of Montvale passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held at 3 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Donnie Glass officiating. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 14, 2022.