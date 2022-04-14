Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Jackson "Jack" Dickenson
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Thomas "Jack" Jackson Dickenson

April 12, 2022

Thomas "Jack" Jackson Dickenson, 90, of Montvale passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held at 3 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Donnie Glass officiating. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
Apr
15
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.