Thomas Edward DowdyThomas Edward Dowdy, 72, Bent Mountain, Va. died at his home surrounded by family and friends.Tommy was born in Blacksburg, Va. on April 3, 1950 and a 1968 graduate of Blacksburg High School. After attending Virginia Tech, Tom joined the family business as a second generation hotelier. Dowdy brothers would go on to have hotel properties in Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. A legacy passed on to his family. Tom was also an avid sports coach and leader in the community. Tom coached many recreation league sports teams but his passion for coaching culminated in his bringing Lacrosse from a club sport to VHSL recognition at Cave Spring High School.Tom is survived by his wife, Jane; his sons, Jason (wife, Melissa and children, Jaelin, Alexis, Chloe, Liam) and Byron (wife, Melissa and children, Makayla and Will); brothers, Dennis (Janie) and John, as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Marcella Dowdy; father-in-law, Mike Siska; sister-in-law, Michelle Dowdy.A funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Oakey's South Chapel from 5 until 7 p.m.