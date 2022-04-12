Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Edward Dowdy
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
Send Flowers
Thomas Edward Dowdy

Thomas Edward Dowdy, 72, Bent Mountain, Va. died at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Tommy was born in Blacksburg, Va. on April 3, 1950 and a 1968 graduate of Blacksburg High School. After attending Virginia Tech, Tom joined the family business as a second generation hotelier. Dowdy brothers would go on to have hotel properties in Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. A legacy passed on to his family. Tom was also an avid sports coach and leader in the community. Tom coached many recreation league sports teams but his passion for coaching culminated in his bringing Lacrosse from a club sport to VHSL recognition at Cave Spring High School.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jane; his sons, Jason (wife, Melissa and children, Jaelin, Alexis, Chloe, Liam) and Byron (wife, Melissa and children, Makayla and Will); brothers, Dennis (Janie) and John, as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Marcella Dowdy; father-in-law, Mike Siska; sister-in-law, Michelle Dowdy.

A funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Oakey's South Chapel from 5 until 7 p.m.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Apr
13
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Andrews Catholic Church
631 North Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.