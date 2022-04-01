Menu
Thomas J. "Tommy" Gillespie
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
Thomas "Tommy" J. Gillespie

June 4, 1960 - March 30, 2022

Thomas "Tommy" J. Gillespie, 61, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Anthony Gillespie Sr.; sister, Yvonne M. Bush and her husband, Larry Bush; brother, Steven "Timmy" Gillespie and his life partner, Wanda; John Gillespie's life partner, Amy; and sister-in-law, Sandy Gillespie (Gary's wife).

Tommy is survived by his daughter, Valerie G. Spillman (Mike); his mother, Charlotte Britts Gillespie Garst; his stepfather, Jimmy Garst; his siblings, Teresa "Tessy" G. Minnick (Tony), Joseph A. "Tony" Gillespie Jr. (Cristina), Vincent "Teddy" Gillespie, John E. Gillespie, and Gary Gillespie; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Tommy was a special person with a unique sense of humor that affected everyone. He will be dearly missed by those whom he touched.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 1, 2022.
