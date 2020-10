Moye



Thomas Graylan



October 23, 2020



Thomas Graylan Moye, 69, of Pearisburg, Va., passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Givens Funeral Chapel in Pearisburg at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 12 until 1 p.m.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 26, 2020.