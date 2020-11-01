EldridgeDr. Thomas HawsMarch 16, 1946October 23, 2020Dr. Thomas Haws Eldridge, 74, of Salem, Va., passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. A native of Illinois, he was born in Evanston in 1946 and graduated from Palatine High School in 1964. After graduating from Amherst College in 1968, he earned an M.D. degree from the University of Virginia in 1972.From 1977 to 2020, Dr. Eldridge was a physician and an administrator at the outpatient department of the Salem V.A. Medical Center. For 36 years he was a member of St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Catholic Church in Roanoke, where he was serving as senior warden at the time of his death.He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd James Eldridge and Josephine Aldendifer Eldridge, and by his older brother, James Alden Eldridge. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Gray Eldridge, and by his children, Katie (Ellen) Eldridge and Thomas Jackson Eldridge.Instead of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Church or to the Salem VAMC Volunteer Services.