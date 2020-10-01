Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Odell Slone
SLONE

Thomas Odell

September 29, 2020

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Thomas Odell Slone, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away after struggling with various health issues.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert and Vinnie Mae Slone; brothers, Elmer Slone and Wilfred Slone; sisters, Dessie Dickerson, Edna Woods, and Daisy Thomasson; and a darling granddaughter, Jessica Slone.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Barbara Jeanette Wickham Slone; sons, Ricky Slone and Roger Slone (Tammy); daughters, Gina Saul (Kyle) and Shari Winebarger (Jerry); grandchildren, Christy Storey (Jason), Carissa Brown, Emily Wright (Nathan), Aaron Martin (Elizabeth), Travis Slone (Amy), Lindsey Hardin (Timmy), Justin Slone, Maci Winebarger, and Cole Winebarger; great-grandchildren, Georgia, Adelaide, Jentry and Foster; and his canine pal, Smokey.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, and from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Burial will follow at Copper Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA 24018
Oct
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA 24018
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Very sorry to hear of Uncle Odell's passing, keeping you all in my prayers.
John Foley
September 30, 2020