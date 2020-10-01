SLONE
Thomas Odell
September 29, 2020
On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Thomas Odell Slone, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away after struggling with various health issues.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert and Vinnie Mae Slone; brothers, Elmer Slone and Wilfred Slone; sisters, Dessie Dickerson, Edna Woods, and Daisy Thomasson; and a darling granddaughter, Jessica Slone.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Barbara Jeanette Wickham Slone; sons, Ricky Slone and Roger Slone (Tammy); daughters, Gina Saul (Kyle) and Shari Winebarger (Jerry); grandchildren, Christy Storey (Jason), Carissa Brown, Emily Wright (Nathan), Aaron Martin (Elizabeth), Travis Slone (Amy), Lindsey Hardin (Timmy), Justin Slone, Maci Winebarger, and Cole Winebarger; great-grandchildren, Georgia, Adelaide, Jentry and Foster; and his canine pal, Smokey.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, and from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Burial will follow at Copper Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
