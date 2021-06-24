Menu
Thomas Stuart Payne
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Thomas Stuart Payne

June 21, 2021

Thomas Stuart Payne, 69, a native of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Tommy graduated from Patrick Henry High School, where he was a standout on the basketball team. He later continued his basketball journey at Bridgewater College. Tommy took great pride in the girls and boys basketball teams that he coached at various schools throughout his career, along with his duties as a teacher during the day. During the last five years Tommy spent his time with his brother, Wade, and family enjoying his great-nephews.

He is survived by his brother, Wade H. Payne (Sandra); niece and nephew, Jennifer Juarez (Misael) and Matthew Payne; uncle, Joseph Wright; and the apples of his eye, his great-nephews, Geovanny and Santiago Juarez.

The family would like to thank and recognize Ben Wood for his years of close friendship with Tommy and the Payne family.

A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Carl Goodman officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, Tommy's family encourages friends to make contributions to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 24, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Jun
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wade and Sandra, My heartfelt sorrow for both of you and your family. Wishing you both peace and serenity. Fondly, Henny Brooks
Henny Brooks
Friend
June 27, 2021
Would like to offer my condolences to Wade and Sandra and family.
MARTHA CLARK
June 25, 2021
Spent a lot of time playing basketball and even a little softball with Tommy. Loved every minute of it. He will be missed by all. My condolences and prayers to the family.
Len Mosser
Friend
June 24, 2021
