Thomas Stuart Payne
June 21, 2021
Thomas Stuart Payne, 69, a native of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Tommy graduated from Patrick Henry High School, where he was a standout on the basketball team. He later continued his basketball journey at Bridgewater College. Tommy took great pride in the girls and boys basketball teams that he coached at various schools throughout his career, along with his duties as a teacher during the day. During the last five years Tommy spent his time with his brother, Wade, and family enjoying his great-nephews.
He is survived by his brother, Wade H. Payne (Sandra); niece and nephew, Jennifer Juarez (Misael) and Matthew Payne; uncle, Joseph Wright; and the apples of his eye, his great-nephews, Geovanny and Santiago Juarez.
The family would like to thank and recognize Ben Wood for his years of close friendship with Tommy and the Payne family.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Carl Goodman officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, Tommy's family encourages friends to make contributions to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 24, 2021.