Thomas D. "Tom" Proffitt
September 15, 1956 - April 19, 2022
Thomas D. "Tom" Proffitt, 66, of Salem, Va., and formerly of Bluefield, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Tom was a carpenter by trade and could do anything. He loved to help people and was especially endearing to his nieces and nephews he considered "his kids". His favorite pastime was enjoying the beach.
Preceding him in death was his father, Billy T. Proffitt.
His surviving family includes his mother, Millie Proffitt; wife, Jackie Proffitt; siblings, Linda Proffitt, Regina Huffman and husband, Mike, and Steve Proffitt and wife, Lisa; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his special dog, Betsy.
The family sincerely thanks Kindred Hospice for its wonderful care and compassion as well as the entire family and every friend for all the support given.
A period of visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, also in the chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Ken Nienke will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 21, 2022.