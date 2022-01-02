Thomas Almond Wallace Sr.



Thomas Almond Wallace Sr., 93 of Lexington died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Havenwood Manor. Born March 9, 1928 in Gladstone, Va., a son of the late Charles Horsley Wallace Sr. and Beatrice Nuttycomb Wallace.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Ragland Wallace.



Thomas was a member of the Lexington Baptist Church and had retired from DMV as an inspector. He was recognized for his culinary skills, highlighted by his potent rum cake and "lip smacking" chicken salad.



Surviving are his sons, Thomas A. "Timmy" Wallace Jr., Anthony Fitzgerald Wallace and one grandson, Corey Wallace.



A graveside service was at 11 a,m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Amherst Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Wilburn officiating.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.