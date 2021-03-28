Thomas Martin Warme
September 27, 1935 - March 17, 2021
Thomas Martin Warme, the loving husband of Bunny, passed away on March 17, 2021.
Born on September 27, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minn., to parents, Martin Axel and Signe Elizabeth Warme, who separately immigrated from Sweden. He graduated from South High School in 1953 and went on to earn a degree in Music with a minor in Philosophy from Augsburg College in 1957. Tom married Carol Diede on July 6, 1957, and then entered Northwest Theological Seminary. Their first son, Daniel John was born in 1959. Tom graduated in 1960, and was then ordained as a Lutheran pastor.
Tom then planted Prince of Glory Lutheran Church, Madison Heights, Mich., where their second son David Michael was born in 1961. Later that year, Tom was called to Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, Neenah, Wisc. In 1967, Tom enlisted as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army, entering at the rank of Captain. He served one year in Viet Nam, where he earned a Bronze Star. In 1970, Tom returned to civilian ministry at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Green Bay, Wisc. In 1972, Tom re-enlisted for permanent active duty in the U.S. Army. During his 26 year Army career, Tom earned a Master's degree (U.S. Army Chaplain School, 1976) and a Doctor of Ministry degree (McCormick Theological Seminary, 1984), filling some of the most demanding and distinguished billets, including Chaplain of the Old Guard. Tom retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of Colonel in 1995.
Tom's marriage to Carol ended in divorce after 30 years. He then married Barbara "Bunny" Vandegrift on May 13, 1989. After retiring from the U.S. Army, Tom became pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church, Alexandria, Va. In 2000, Tom retired from the ministry, moving with Bunny to their new home on Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta, Va. They attended several churches in the region, but finally settled at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, where they actively served.
Tom was preceded in death by his two older sisters, Arlene "Dolly" Sorenson and Laura Mae Rosenow. Tom is survived by his wife, Bunny; his first wife, Carol Warme; their son, Daniel Warme (daughter Jessie (Brian) Bengler and son Conor Warme); their son, David (Rachel) Warme (son Michael Warme and daughters Jensine "Sina" Warme and Sarah Warme); his sister, Mary Malberg; and Bunny's son, Steve (Bev) Vandegrift (daughters Jenna, Carly and Mara).
Tom's life and ministry were filled with care, encouragement and affirmation of others, and a love of music. He touched the lives of countless people. He acted justly, loved mercy, and walked humbly with our God. He is deeply missed by those who knew him.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent in memory of Thomas Warme to either the American Cancer Society
, or to the Memorial Fund at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, VA 24121.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.