Thomas William "Bill" Watkins
December 15, 2020
Thomas William "Bill" Watkins, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas and Laura Agatha Wright Watkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marian Martin Watkins.
Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy B. Watkins; two sons, Jeff M. Watkins and wife, Nancy Watkins, and Justin Haynes-Watkins and wife, Jennifer Haynes-Watkins; two granddaughters, Delanie McKeel and Eden Haynes-Watkins; and a grandson, Connor Haynes-Watkins.
Bill Watkins was a member of Bonsack Baptist Church.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Bonsack Baptist Church Music Ministries, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.