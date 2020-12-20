Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas William "Bill" Watkins
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Thomas William "Bill" Watkins

December 15, 2020

Thomas William "Bill" Watkins, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas and Laura Agatha Wright Watkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marian Martin Watkins.

Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy B. Watkins; two sons, Jeff M. Watkins and wife, Nancy Watkins, and Justin Haynes-Watkins and wife, Jennifer Haynes-Watkins; two granddaughters, Delanie McKeel and Eden Haynes-Watkins; and a grandson, Connor Haynes-Watkins.

Bill Watkins was a member of Bonsack Baptist Church.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Bonsack Baptist Church Music Ministries, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
The Sheely Family
December 20, 2020
The Sheely Family
December 20, 2020
Jeff, Nancy, Delanie, Justin, Jen, Conner & Eden, Our deepest sympathies on the loss of Bill (affectionately called "Dill" in our family). He was only married to my Mother (MeMa) for the last five years but he was very much a loved member of our family. We will miss his smile, gentleness, humor and love for Christ. Our love and prayers to all of you. The Sheely Family Alan & Pam Jason, Christy & Fiona Bryan & Lorraine
The Sheely Family
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results