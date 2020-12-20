Jeff, Nancy, Delanie, Justin, Jen, Conner & Eden, Our deepest sympathies on the loss of Bill (affectionately called "Dill" in our family). He was only married to my Mother (MeMa) for the last five years but he was very much a loved member of our family. We will miss his smile, gentleness, humor and love for Christ. Our love and prayers to all of you. The Sheely Family Alan & Pam Jason, Christy & Fiona Bryan & Lorraine

