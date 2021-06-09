Thurman Wray
June 7, 2021
Thurman Wray, 88, of Floyd, went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, June 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and faithful wife of nearly 65 years, Bonnie S. Wray; two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Renee Wray of Largo, Fla. and Ricky and Jennifer Wray of Austinville, Va.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Terry and Donald Epperly of Riner, Judy and Robert Reed of Floyd, and Tracy and Bobby Glover of Cumming, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Corine Albert, Mary and Harold Mullins, and Wanda Nolley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charlie and Sette Wray, and Eileen Wray.
He was preceded in death by one grandson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman Wray (his twin), Rufus and Glenna Wray, Herbert and Judy Wray, and John Wayne Wray; sisters and brothers-in-law, Annie and Wilmer Harris, Ruth and Russell Young, R.K. Albert, Vernon Nolley, and Emma Jean Wray.
Thurman was a long time member of New Haven Baptist Church in Floyd. He was employed by Citizens Telephone Co. for 30 ½ years.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the New Haven Baptist Church with Pastor James Cockram, Pastor Leon Wood, and Pastor Allen Agee officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care and compassion provided for our loved one by Carilion Clinic Hospice – NRV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 9, 2021.