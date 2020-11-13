CollinsTimmothy GrayJune 3, 1961November 9, 2020Timothy "Timmy" Gray Collins, 59, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home in Roanoke. He was born on June 3, 1961, to J.H. and Norma Sizemore Collins.Timmy was featured in The Roanoke Times several times as they followed his progress after breaking his neck in a car accident that left him paralyzed at 16. When doctors told him, he may never even sit up again, he wouldn't hear of that. He worked hard in physical therapy and learned to sit in a wheelchair. Before long, he was walking with braces on his legs and arm supports.With limited use of his body and hands, he went back to high school and finished two years in one so his younger sister would not graduate ahead of him. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Class of 1980 with honors at the top of his class. One magic moment during his time in high school was when he escorted his sister, Tai Collins, on the homecoming court. As he walked her across the court, he lifted his arm supports and walked for the first time since his car accident with no support. There was a standing ovation and not a dry eye in the auditorium. He was a true inspiration to many.After graduation, Timmy went on to National Business College where he got a degree in accounting. He won numerous awards and honors while there. He went on to become an accountant working from home.Timmy was an avid sports fan. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and UVA basketball. He had a passion for music, animals, and people – especially children. He always wore a smile and had a positive attitude. He had an amazing intellect and great sense of humor. With all of the obstacles he faced in life, he never complained.Timmy was a gentle and brave soul. He believed that God sends his worst problems to his very best friends and believed that included the gift to cope. He believed that our bodies are lent to us only for as long as they can afford us pleasure, assist us in acquiring knowledge, or doing good to our fellow creatures.Timmy is survived by his mother, Norma Sizemore Collins; sister, Tai Collins; sister, Bambi Collins Judy; brother-in-law, Joey Judy; and niece, Gabrielle Judy and her boyfriend, Matt Heffernan. He will be deeply missed.Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. A memorial service to honor his life will be held in the spring.