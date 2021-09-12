Timothy A. "Tim" Baldwin
March 27, 1960 - September 8, 2021
Timothy A. (Tim) Baldwin, 61, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, Va., and attended and played football at Patrick Henry High School before entering the United States Army. There he served as an M.P. at Ft. Hamilton, N.Y.
Tim loved fishing, hunting all sports and he was an avid collector. He loved people and was a good friend to many.
He is survived by his wife, Edith V. Baldwin; three stepsons, Joe, Andy, and John Jamison; mother, Lou Ann Guzi and her husband, Jerry; father, Robert S. Baldwin and his wife, Sharon; three brothers, Don Baldwin and his wife, Jackie, Bob Baldwin and his friend, Heather Schaerer, and Dave Baldwin and his wife, Leslie; two beloved dogs, Rusty and Sadie; numerous nephews; and one niece.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.