Timothy A. "Tim" Baldwin
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Timothy A. "Tim" Baldwin

March 27, 1960 - September 8, 2021

Timothy A. (Tim) Baldwin, 61, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, Va., and attended and played football at Patrick Henry High School before entering the United States Army. There he served as an M.P. at Ft. Hamilton, N.Y.

Tim loved fishing, hunting all sports and he was an avid collector. He loved people and was a good friend to many.

He is survived by his wife, Edith V. Baldwin; three stepsons, Joe, Andy, and John Jamison; mother, Lou Ann Guzi and her husband, Jerry; father, Robert S. Baldwin and his wife, Sharon; three brothers, Don Baldwin and his wife, Jackie, Bob Baldwin and his friend, Heather Schaerer, and Dave Baldwin and his wife, Leslie; two beloved dogs, Rusty and Sadie; numerous nephews; and one niece.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the family.
Don & Beth Wood
September 25, 2021
Lou Ann, Jerry and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Will be thinking of you and praying for your healing.
Melissa Woodson
Family
September 14, 2021
