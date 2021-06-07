Menu
Timothy Cooney
FUNERAL HOME
Seagle Funeral Home
415 N Jefferson Ave
Pulaski, VA
Timothy Cooney

August 5, 1957 - June 3, 2021

Timothy Ray "Tim" Cooney, 63, departed this life peacefully in his sleep at his home in Dublin, Virginia on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Tim was born in San Diego, Calif., on August 5, 1957, to Maria and Thomas Cooney. As the son of a career Navy veteran, Tim lived many places but came to Blacksburg to attend Virginia Tech. He was a proud Hokie and a member of the Marching Virginians playing tuba. Tim stayed in Blacksburg and completed his master's degree at VT eventually working in the VT Athletic Dept. and Montgomery Cty. Parks and Rec. as the athletic supervisor.

Tim was an avid sports memorabilia collector and Green Bay Packers fan. His love of sports collecting led him on many journeys across the country to buy and trade memorabilia. In the early 1990's Tim co-owned a Blacksburg memorabilia store, Third Base–Last Stop Before Home, where he spent countless happy hours.

Tim played softball as a pitcher on a team dear to his heart, Top of the Stairs Restaurant where he also worked as a student. Tim's interest in travel and adventure led him to long-haul trucking which he enjoyed for several years.

A committed son, Tim cared for his mother in their home in Pembroke until her passing in 2018. He is survived by his sisters, Liz (Ramsey) Nally and Deena (Ronnie) Feyerabend, numerous nieces and nephews and by close friends, Al Brauns and Peg and Jimmy Lawrence.

Tim had a bigger-than-life persona and was known by his friends as Shamu and Big Daddy. He will be missed by those with whom he shared those adventures!

Seagle

415 N. Jefferson Pulaski VA 24301
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 7, 2021.
Seagle Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I fondly remember Tim from when we were in band at Tech. Sorry for his passing.
Paul Willard
School
June 11, 2021
