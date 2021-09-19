Timothy V. Emick
June 13, 1946 - September 16, 2021
Timothy V. Emick, 75, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. The Rev. Mark Mofield will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 PM, at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son
305 Roanoke Blvd.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.