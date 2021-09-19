Menu
Timothy V. Emick
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Timothy V. Emick

June 13, 1946 - September 16, 2021

Timothy V. Emick, 75, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. The Rev. Mark Mofield will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 PM, at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son

305 Roanoke Blvd.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
12:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Sep
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Sep
20
Service
1:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Sep
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
So very sorry to hear about Tim. Hugs for his family.
Bill and Linda Sarver
Friend
September 23, 2021
Annamary - You have our deepest sympathy. We hope you can find some comfort in knowing the good memories you shared with Tim are forever, In Christian Love
Theresa & Dave LePere
Friend
September 21, 2021
I have very fond memories of Tim when we worked together at Sunstates Security. He always had a kind word and wisdom to impart. I will never forget him welcoming me when I became his immediate supervisor. May he rest in peace. My sincere condolences to his wife, Annamare and his family.
Ralph Nemo
Work
September 21, 2021
Dear Annamarie and family, Wayne & I are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you
Ruby & Wayne Weaver
September 20, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. Tim was a great guy and one of my favorite referees I ever worked with. RIP my friend. Howie Burgess
Howie L Burgess
Friend
September 19, 2021
