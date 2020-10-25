MCFALLS
Timothy G.
October 14, 1965
October 23, 2020
Timothy G. McFalls, 55, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Tim was born in Ohio on October 14, 1965. He graduated from Northside High School. Tim loved writing poetry and he loved the Dallas Cowboys.
Tim is survived by his parents, Richard and Ruth McFalls; two sisters, Patricia McFalls, and Sandy Baugess and her husband, Gregg; a brother, Dean McFalls and his wife, Libby; and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.