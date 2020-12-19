Menu
Tommy L. Dowdy
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Tommy L. Dowdy

March 14, 1943 - December 17, 2020

Tommy L. Dowdy, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, surrounded by family members.

He was born on March 14, 1943 in Lynchburg, Virginia and grew up in Altavista, Virginia. He was of the Methodist faith.

Tom graduated from Altavista High School in 1961 and attended Ferrum College and graduated in 1963. He completed his four-year degree at Virginia Tech in March of 1966.

After graduation, he entered the insurance business and spent his entire career of 44+ years in insurance and managing his real estate. He was a Life Member of the Million Dollar Roundtable and qualified for many awards and company sponsored trips. He was President of the Montgomery Life Underwriters Association and was successful in building and managing his real estate business.

He enjoyed traveling and golf and was an active member of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. Tom enjoyed his son, Drew's Baritone voice, and enjoyed him singing and performing in Operas and play acting. He also enjoyed his brother Steve's family.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Downey; his mother and father, Lois and Tommy Dowdy; and his sister, Sandra M. Carr.

He is survived by his son, Michael Andrew "Drew;" his brother, Steve and Cecelia Dowdy; and a number of nieces and nephews.

At Tom's request, a private funeral will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, Tom's request was for donations to be made to the Children's Trust, 541 Luck Avenue, Suite 308, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Drew I am so sorry for your loss. Your Dad was such a good person and will be missed. Please call me 890-9307. I do not have your number so I would love to talk to you. Your Dad and I had some very special times.
Mary Graham
December 21, 2020
Drew, I'm so sorry about your Dad. Tommy has been my Neighbor for 21 years. I can't imagine turning onto Maple Ave and not seeing "The Mayor of Maple". We always talked about golf and sports and occasionally about how I needed to attend to something with my house. He was a good friend and neighbor. He will be truly missed.
Kevin Hurley
December 21, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy and Prayers for the Family. Mr. D was my landlord. I'm so sorry he is gone.
Genia Fox
December 19, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. I used to rent from him and he took a lot of pride in his properties and was a pure pleasure to have as a landlord. Blessings to his son and family.
Tamara Cline
December 19, 2020
Drew: You''ll recall 25 years ago when I lived next door to you. Your dad was a good friend and mentor to me and he loved you very much! Your dad, our mutual friend, Steve, and I had a lot of fun over breakfast at the Roanoker back then. I was happy to read that you continued to pursue your love for stage performance! Take care.
John Keeley
December 19, 2020
