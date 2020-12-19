Tommy L. Dowdy
March 14, 1943 - December 17, 2020
Tommy L. Dowdy, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, surrounded by family members.
He was born on March 14, 1943 in Lynchburg, Virginia and grew up in Altavista, Virginia. He was of the Methodist faith.
Tom graduated from Altavista High School in 1961 and attended Ferrum College and graduated in 1963. He completed his four-year degree at Virginia Tech in March of 1966.
After graduation, he entered the insurance business and spent his entire career of 44+ years in insurance and managing his real estate. He was a Life Member of the Million Dollar Roundtable and qualified for many awards and company sponsored trips. He was President of the Montgomery Life Underwriters Association and was successful in building and managing his real estate business.
He enjoyed traveling and golf and was an active member of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. Tom enjoyed his son, Drew's Baritone voice, and enjoyed him singing and performing in Operas and play acting. He also enjoyed his brother Steve's family.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Downey; his mother and father, Lois and Tommy Dowdy; and his sister, Sandra M. Carr.
He is survived by his son, Michael Andrew "Drew;" his brother, Steve and Cecelia Dowdy; and a number of nieces and nephews.
At Tom's request, a private funeral will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, Tom's request was for donations to be made to the Children's Trust, 541 Luck Avenue, Suite 308, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.