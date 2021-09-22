Jay and I are shocked and saddened to see the news that Tom passed away. We had a great phone visit a few weeks ago with him, and he was making plans to go back to live at Pheasant Ridge. Tom was always a good friend and a great person. The world is a better place for the kindness he spread around! RIP dear friend! We would have liked to have been at his service, but Covid has been keeping us away from gatherings. So sorry for his beloved family's loss of their very special person. Jay and Linda Hodges

Linda Hodges Work September 26, 2021