Tommy Dowdy
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Tommy Dowdy

March 21, 1942 - September 16, 2021

Tommy Dowdy, 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Tommy graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960 and retired from Kroger Warehouse (Teamsters Local Chapter 171) after 32 years of service. He grew up in Garden City where he was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He then attended Bible Baptist Church until around 1979, then he became a member of First Baptist Church.

He adored his wife, Brenda, of 38 years, his kids, and his grandkids. Tommy enjoyed good food and cooking from scratch, picking his guitar, and singing gospel music. He liked tinkering with his vehicles, piddling around the house, and taking care of his cat, Heidi. He had a sweet, caring disposition, never met a stranger, and enjoyed visiting with loved ones and his former Kroger colleagues.

Tom was proceeded in death by his "little woman," Brenda Black Dowdy; Mom and Dad, Lulie and Emory Dowdy; his brother, Emory Dowdy Jr.; his sisters, Janet Hannabass and Melba Vest; his former wife, Patricia Huffman Dowdy; and his beloved daughter, Tracey Dowdy.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Wendy Anderson, "KID" (David), and stepchildren whom he loved like his own, Michael Black (Leane), Terry Williams (Richie), and Tina Diomedi; grandchildren, Sydney, Rob, Holly, Krystle, Victoria, Logan, and Nicholas; along with numerous cousins and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Oakey's Downtown Chapel. A short graveside service will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church and to the Roanoke Weenie stand … have one for Tom! Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Sep
24
Service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Jay and I are shocked and saddened to see the news that Tom passed away. We had a great phone visit a few weeks ago with him, and he was making plans to go back to live at Pheasant Ridge. Tom was always a good friend and a great person. The world is a better place for the kindness he spread around! RIP dear friend! We would have liked to have been at his service, but Covid has been keeping us away from gatherings. So sorry for his beloved family's loss of their very special person. Jay and Linda Hodges
Linda Hodges
Work
September 26, 2021
I worked with Tommy at Kroger warehouse. He was such a great person. I really enjoyed his sense of humor, he kept all of us laughing.
Steve Armentrout
September 23, 2021
SOOO sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. We grew up in Garden City and he spent many hours playing ball in my back yard as well as our families were members of same church. A lot of good memories of Tommy. He was a good man a friend and will be missed. Condolences to all, you have my prayers and best wishes. Heaven got two Angels on the 16th, Tommy and my wife Carolyn.
Ron Leonard
School
September 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to Wendy and family
Dennis Light
Work
September 22, 2021
