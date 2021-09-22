Tommy Dowdy
March 21, 1942 - September 16, 2021
Tommy Dowdy, 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Tommy graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960 and retired from Kroger Warehouse (Teamsters Local Chapter 171) after 32 years of service. He grew up in Garden City where he was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He then attended Bible Baptist Church until around 1979, then he became a member of First Baptist Church.
He adored his wife, Brenda, of 38 years, his kids, and his grandkids. Tommy enjoyed good food and cooking from scratch, picking his guitar, and singing gospel music. He liked tinkering with his vehicles, piddling around the house, and taking care of his cat, Heidi. He had a sweet, caring disposition, never met a stranger, and enjoyed visiting with loved ones and his former Kroger colleagues.
Tom was proceeded in death by his "little woman," Brenda Black Dowdy; Mom and Dad, Lulie and Emory Dowdy; his brother, Emory Dowdy Jr.; his sisters, Janet Hannabass and Melba Vest; his former wife, Patricia Huffman Dowdy; and his beloved daughter, Tracey Dowdy.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Wendy Anderson, "KID" (David), and stepchildren whom he loved like his own, Michael Black (Leane), Terry Williams (Richie), and Tina Diomedi; grandchildren, Sydney, Rob, Holly, Krystle, Victoria, Logan, and Nicholas; along with numerous cousins and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Oakey's Downtown Chapel. A short graveside service will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church and to the Roanoke Weenie stand … have one for Tom! Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.