Tommy Lynn Graham
1973 - 2022
BORN
1973
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 22 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road
Tommy Lynn Graham

December 17, 1973 - April 19, 2022

Tommy Lynn Graham, 48, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was preceded by his father, Tony Lucado and mother, Tammy Graham.

Surviving is his wife, Christina Graham; children, Brittany, Hannah, Hailey and Anthony Graham; sister, Amanda Lucado; and brother, Michael Davidson.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road
5160 Peters Creek, Roanoke, VA
Apr
23
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road
5160 Peters Creek, Roanoke, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
