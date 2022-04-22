Tommy Lynn Graham



December 17, 1973 - April 19, 2022



Tommy Lynn Graham, 48, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was preceded by his father, Tony Lucado and mother, Tammy Graham.



Surviving is his wife, Christina Graham; children, Brittany, Hannah, Hailey and Anthony Graham; sister, Amanda Lucado; and brother, Michael Davidson.



Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 22, 2022.