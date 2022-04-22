Tommy Lee Meredith



October 7, 1940 - April 18, 2022



Tommy Lee Meredith, 81, of Radford, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, April 18, 2022. Tommy was born in Pembroke, Va., on October 7, 1940, the son of the late Clyde and Lillie Kate Meredith.



He was a graduate of the Virginia School for The Deaf and Blind where he was a Hall of Fame wrestler, but most of all he was a beloved son of the city of Radford, Virginia. Tommy worked as the Proprietor of the gift and coffee shop in the old Radford Hospital and the NRVMC for over fifty years, spreading love and cheer to all who entered there. Blind from birth, Tommy could nonetheless recognize the voices of Radford citizens without fail, having a cheery word of encouragement for all he met. Tommy was a beloved member of Central United Methodist Church since the mid-1960s and was a member of the choir for over fifty years. He helped start the Monday Men's Prayer Breakfast ministry as well as the Men's Night Out ministry. He also served as activities chair for the United Methodist Men. He loved to sing and served many years in the NRV Community Chorus. When he moved to Commonwealth Senior Living he faithfully sang every Sunday for their worship service. Tommy was a lover of all things having to do with Radford High School sports programs and will be forever remembered as a Bobcat fan who faithfully followed his Radford Bobcats all over the state. In 2016, Tommy was honored by a resolution of city council, receiving the Robert Allen Hall Humanitarian Service Above Self Citizenship Award for "cheering Radford through the good times and bad and showing the community how to overcome adversity". Later in July of that year he also received the Mason's Community Builders Award for his efforts "in making the community a better place in which to live". Tommy was a friend to all and leaves a rich legacy of love and friendship to many across our city.



Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Isabell Elaine Campbell Meredith. He is survived by his two sisters, Clara Ann Duncan of Blacksburg, and Aleta Lewis of Cleveland, Ohio.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Central United Methodist Church in Radford. Interment will follow in Sunrise Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday evening, April 25, 2022, at the church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Central UMC Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 611, Radford, VA 24143.



The Meredith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.



MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY



Radford, Virginia



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 22, 2022.