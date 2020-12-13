Torri L. Mills
January 12, 1962 - December 6, 2020
Torri L. Mills, 58, of Elliston, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born on Friday, January 12, 1962, to the late Johnny and Helen Poff Maxey.
Torri attended Big Spring Baptist Church in Elliston since 2003, where she became an ordained Deacon. She was dearly loved by her church family. She was a loving mother! One of her favorite hobbies was enjoying the beauty of nature watching the critters of the earth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce A. Mills; sisters, Jeanette Mills and Mary Dunn; brothers, Jerry Maxey and Wayne Wilson; fur babies, Susie-Q and Bell Bell.
She is survived by her son, Jason Maxey and his wife, Sonia; special friends, Teresa Peters and her Pastor, Ken Gray.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.