Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Torri L. Mills
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Torri L. Mills

January 12, 1962 - December 6, 2020

Torri L. Mills, 58, of Elliston, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born on Friday, January 12, 1962, to the late Johnny and Helen Poff Maxey.

Torri attended Big Spring Baptist Church in Elliston since 2003, where she became an ordained Deacon. She was dearly loved by her church family. She was a loving mother! One of her favorite hobbies was enjoying the beauty of nature watching the critters of the earth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce A. Mills; sisters, Jeanette Mills and Mary Dunn; brothers, Jerry Maxey and Wayne Wilson; fur babies, Susie-Q and Bell Bell.

She is survived by her son, Jason Maxey and his wife, Sonia; special friends, Teresa Peters and her Pastor, Ken Gray.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.