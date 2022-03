I am so saddened to learn of Scott's tragic death. I only met him once when he came to give us a quote on our driveway. Despite the fact that I had multiple quotes and less expensive options, my husband and I both knew immediately we wanted him to do the job. He inspired trust, confidence and expertise within us just in the short time we met with him. We were both looking forward to working with him because we were 100% sure he would do a wonderful job. To all of his friends and family, please accept our deepest sympathy. No doubt, he will be greatly missed.

Rhonda Broom Work June 5, 2021