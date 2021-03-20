Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Trent Bowen
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Trent Bowen

Trent Bowen, 90, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Luella, five brothers and five sisters.

He was an attorney with State Farm Insurance for 36 years.

He is survived by the love of his life, Laurie, to whom he was married for more than 68 years. He is also survived by his three children, Beth Howell (Wayne), Trish Snow (Sam), and Rodney Bowen (Adair); nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Trent's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Blacksburg Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service, observing social distancing and masking guidelines.

In keeping with his generous nature, Trent donated his body to medical science. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in his honor can be sent to Blacksburg Baptist Church or The Warm Hearth Foundation. An extended obituary can be found at McCoyFuneralHome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry for the loss of your beloved Trent. He was truly a gentleman, very kind, and always smiling! It was a pleasure being associated with him when I worked at State Farm. My prayer is that God will hold each of you in the palm of his hand. May your many, many precious memories comfort you in the days ahead. You will see him again one day. Love and prayers! Lynn Rutherford-Snow SF retiree
Lynn Rutherford-Snow
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results