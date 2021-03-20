Trent Bowen
Trent Bowen, 90, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Luella, five brothers and five sisters.
He was an attorney with State Farm Insurance for 36 years.
He is survived by the love of his life, Laurie, to whom he was married for more than 68 years. He is also survived by his three children, Beth Howell (Wayne), Trish Snow (Sam), and Rodney Bowen (Adair); nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Trent's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Blacksburg Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service, observing social distancing and masking guidelines.
In keeping with his generous nature, Trent donated his body to medical science. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in his honor can be sent to Blacksburg Baptist Church or The Warm Hearth Foundation. An extended obituary can be found at McCoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2021.