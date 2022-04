To the family - I am extending my deepest and utmost sympathy for the loss of your loved one. My prayers are with you. Sometimes it's hard to find the right words to say to help soothe the pain from losing someone so dear but I trust that God will heal your wounded hearts and give you the strength you need to get through your grief. I met Trevor when he was in his teens through my now adult children but we soon lost contact for years. However, after seeing him again in recent years, it pleased me to learn what a fine man he had become. His radiant smile, kind heart, and eagerness to share in on a good conversation or argue a good debate will always be remembered. My family and I will truly miss him. Sending up prayers for the family, friends, coworkers and acquaintances

Valerie Montgomery & Family Friend June 25, 2021