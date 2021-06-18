We grew up together in the projects. We was in middle school together. She was a beautiful woman. We had our moments at Addison. I want to send much love to her brother Tyrone. Bro even though I havent seen yall in years, the pain is felt.
Anthony Dillard
Friend
July 9, 2021
Sending condolences from the Turner and Bratton families. Trina and I were best friends at a very young age. Spent hours playing on the porch and talking. She was a beautiful soul. May your sweet memories of her comfort you
Keisha Dowling
Friend
June 22, 2021
Tyrone, sending condolences to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tamika Strowbridge
Friend
June 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
June 18, 2021
To Tyrone and Family,
Kenny and Noma Knopp send our deepest sympathy, I remember her and my daughter's Aisha Ali and Vanessa Jackson used to run around and play, She was a sweet girl and she will be missed.
Noma Jackson Knopp
Noma Knopp
June 17, 2021
Offering my deepest sympathy to all of Trina's family and loved ones
Latoria Hodnett Wilson and family
June 17, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
audrey mason
June 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.