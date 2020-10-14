Morris
Troy Lee
October 8, 2020
Troy Lee Morris, 52, of Troutville, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Jerry Morris and Raymond Parker.
He is survived by his children, Dustin Fisher; Stormy Deaver and husband, Travis; Kamrhen Thompson; and Eithen Morris; grandchildren, Luke and August; mother, Vicky Parker and companion, Ronnie Baucom; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy Mae and Steve Durham; and countless friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., with memorial services at 2 p.m., on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Mr. Isaac Hill officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or call 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.