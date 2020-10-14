Menu
Troy Lee Morris
Morris

Troy Lee

October 8, 2020

Troy Lee Morris, 52, of Troutville, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Jerry Morris and Raymond Parker.

He is survived by his children, Dustin Fisher; Stormy Deaver and husband, Travis; Kamrhen Thompson; and Eithen Morris; grandchildren, Luke and August; mother, Vicky Parker and companion, Ronnie Baucom; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy Mae and Steve Durham; and countless friends and loved ones.

Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., with memorial services at 2 p.m., on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Mr. Isaac Hill officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or call 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA 24066
Oct
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA 24066
