Truman Irvin Myers



May 16, 1953 - November 17, 2020



Truman Irvin Myers, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



"Tim" was the son of the late Truman Irvin Myers Jr. and Shirley Jeanne Foster. He was born on May 16, 1953 in Naperville, Illinois. Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Andriot; and stepmom, Sandra Myers.



Surviving are his wife Teresa, of Roanoke, Va.; son, Adam of South Bend, Indiana; daughter, Mallory and husband, Cary Saunders, of Richmond; and one grandson, Hayes Saunders. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol and Joel Satterly of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Beth Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio as well as many nieces and nephews.



Tim graduated from Patrick Henry High School (Roanoke, Va.) in 1971 and East Tennessee State University in 1975. He went on to work for the Virginia Department of Health where he was employed for 40 years. Tim spent 24 years working as an Assistant Basketball Coach at Cave Spring High School, where his kids attended school. Tim devoted much of his spare time encouraging and working with the students as a team volunteer and loved every minute he spent with them even traveling on the buses to and from games.



There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Cave Spring Basketball team in honor of him, and his love for the team.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 25, 2020.