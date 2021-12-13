Tyler Bartley Spickard
June 14, 1998 - December 10, 2021
Tyler Bartley Spickard, 23, of Salem, passed away from complication with Covid-19 at Lewis Gale Medical Center on Friday, December 10, 2021.
He was born in Virginia on June 14, 1998. Tyler was always the life of the party. He enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, and tinkering on cars and trucks, especially big trucks.
Tyler is survived by his fiancé, Autumn White Spickard and their daughter, Kennedy; his mother, Kristie Wheeler and husband, Trey; his father, Jason Spickard and wife, Karen; his brother, Michael Spickard; paternal grandfather, Tommy Spickard; paternal grandmother, Dee Wade (Ronnie); and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Glenda Smithers; and cousin, Lucas Smith.
The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Lotz Funeral Home with Pastor Harvey Leddy officiating. Tyler was not a fan of suits. To honor him the family request those attending services to wear red and dress informal.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to a Go Fund Me set up for his daughter Kennedy at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-kennedy
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2021.