Valerie Delores Kelso
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Valerie Delores (Steptoe) Kelso

April 17, 1951 - February 21, 2021

Valerie Delores (Steptoe) Kelso was born on April 17, 1951, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Fred O. Steptoe and Mary Ann (Cobbs-Steptoe) Caraballo. On February 21, 2021, the Lord called her home to rest in eternal peace.

A private funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, with live streaming available on the Hamlar-Curtis website by clicking, "View Live Streaming Here."

A public viewing was held Friday, February 26, 2021, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. To send condolences please visit Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory

1002 Moorman Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
live streaming available on the Hamlar-Curtis website by clicking, "View Live Streaming Here.", VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Val always lit up the room with her smile and happy attitude. Never forget her favorite nickname for everyone - Sugar. God Bless her and her family eternally!
Alva Coleman (GE)
February 27, 2021
