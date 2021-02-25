Valerie Delores (Steptoe) Kelso
April 17, 1951 - February 21, 2021
Valerie Delores (Steptoe) Kelso was born on April 17, 1951, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Fred O. Steptoe and Mary Ann (Cobbs-Steptoe) Caraballo. On February 21, 2021, the Lord called her home to rest in eternal peace.
A private funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, with live streaming available on the Hamlar-Curtis website by clicking, "View Live Streaming Here."
A public viewing was held Friday, February 26, 2021, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. To send condolences please visit Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
1002 Moorman Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2021.