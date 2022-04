Kelso



Valerie Delores



The family of Valerie Steptoe-Kelso would like to thank everyone for the love, cards, flowers, visits, food, condolences, and prayers. Your kind acts of sympathy have all helped greatly during our time of bereavement. May God continue to bless each of you. - The Kelso family.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.