Dung VAN Ngo
March 12, 1963 - September 18, 2021
As Van tells the story to Gary….
Van was born the youngest of 12 children. His father and older brothers fought in the South Vietnamese Navy. After the Americans left Vietnam, the family lands were redistributed, and the Ngo family was reeducated by the Communist. Van's family paid US $8,000 for Van to leave the country as one of the "boat people."
The boat was attacked by Thailand pirates who took all their monies, food, and water and left them adrift in the South China Sea. Thai women on board the boat pleaded for mercy to not kill the people on the boat. After several days afloat, a boat was seen on the horizon. Clothes were burned to attract attention. A Dutch freighter saw the smoke, rescued the boat people, and took them to Malaysia. The refugee camp in Malaysia was dangerous and Van slept in a tree with a machete to keep safe.
Van met up with his younger cousin, Hung Nguyen, who had left Vietnam before Van. They spent a year in Malaysia, a year in the Philippines and then came to the United States in 1981 with the help of Catholic Family Services and Dr. Louis Castern. Gary and Barbara Duerk "adopted" Van.
Van worked at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood before forming his own Lawn Maintenance service in 1998. Van became a U.S. Citizen on August 8, 2003.
Van required emergency surgery for a blocked bowel on August 26, 2021.
Van had been working to bring his wife, Loan Thi Thanh Dang and her son, Tan Hoang Nguyen from Vietnam to this country.
Van is survived by his American Family, Barbara and Gary Duerk, and their daughters, Katrina and Valissa Duerk. He leaves behind his many customers in South Roanoke and Hunting Hills, his family in Vietnam, his housemate, Dung Dang, and Vietnamese friends in Roanoke.
A celebration of life will be held at South Roanoke United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Service is at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.