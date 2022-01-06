Veda Hanks William
April 2, 1927 - December 31, 2021
Veda Hanks Williams, 94, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. She was born in Carroll County, Va. on April 2, 1927, to the late Eric Hanks and Helen Calfee Hanks. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Joe Mason Williams; sisters, Alen Goad, Geneva Richardson, and Una Lee Brewer; and brother, James Hanks.
Veda was a Senior Secretary in the Works Engineering Department at Hercules Incorporated for 33 years, retiring September 1, 1983. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, where she served as Membership Secretary for many years, and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a 50-year member of the former Pulaski Chapter #113 of the Easter Star of Virginia.
She is survived by one sister, Ethel (Sally) Ratcliffe; one brother, Elmer Hanks; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Norris-Stevens Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Shelton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin, Va.
In lieu of flowers, Veda wishes that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 135 4th Street, NW, Pulaski, VA 24301, or to the Pulaski County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1046, Dublin, VA 24084.
Norris-Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.